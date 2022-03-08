Lebanon, Iraq agree to strengthen economic cooperation

Lebanon and Iraq have agreed to strengthen cooperation, implement recently signed agreements, and coordinate future activities, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency on Tuesday.

The statement was issued after the meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and visiting Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Aziz al-Khabbaz here on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Aoun and Al-Khabbaz discussed economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Khabbaz conveyed the Iraqi president’s message of support to President Aoun. Aoun expressed gratitude to Iraqi president and officials for supporting Lebanon and their willingness to boost ties in a way that would benefit both countries.

Aoun also emphasized the importance of Lebanon’s openness to Iraq and other Arab countries to advance its development, especially in the industrial sector.

The Iraqi official arrived here on Sunday with a delegation of industrialists to discuss new measures of cooperation with Lebanese officials. ■