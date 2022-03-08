Number of Israel’s renewable energy power facilities up 48 pct in 2021: report

The number of renewable energy facilities for electricity generation in Israel rose by 48.1 percent in 2021, said an official report on Tuesday.

The number of such facilities rose from 4,929 in 2020 to 7,298 last year, according to the report published by Israel’s Electricity Authority and the Ministry of Energy.

Meanwhile, the power installed capacity reached 3,656 megawatts at the end of 2021, an increase of 33.8 percent compared to 2,732 megawatts recorded at the end of 2020, said the report.

In 2021, 8.1 percent of Israel’s electricity consumption came from renewable energy. Israel aims to reach the target of 20 percent of power consumption coming from renewable energy by the end of 2025, it added. ■