Pakistani security forces kill 7 terrorists in clearance operation

Pakistani security forces on Tuesday killed seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in the country’s southwest Balochistan province, said a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said in the statement that the forces conducted the operation after receiving information about the presence of the “externally sponsored enemies of peace” in the province.

According to the ISPR, once the troops started the clearance operation in Turbat region of the province, terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire at the security forces.

The security forces exchanged heavy fire in retaliation and killed seven terrorists, including two commanders, who were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces.

“A significant cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered which was intended to be used in terrorist activities,” said the statement, adding that operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. ■