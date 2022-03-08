Turkey to include Black Sea gas into its grid in 2023: minister

Turkey plans to pump gas from its natural gas reserves in the Black Sea to its main grid in the first quarter of 2023, state media reported on Tuesday.

The 540-billion cubic meter natural gas reserves, which were found in the Sakarya gas field off the coast of Zonguldak province after 2020, has the potential to meet the needs of Turkish households for 30 years, state-run TRT broadcaster quoted Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez as saying.

Turkey, which has little oil and gas, is heavily reliant on imports from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

In 2021, Turkey supplies around 55 to 60 percent of its electricity needs from domestic sources, according to Donmez.

To reduce its reliance on foreign energy supply, the country is exploring possibilities such as drilling, nuclear power and renewable energy, according to the official.

Turkey has a power generation capacity of 100,000 megawatts, with 54,000 megawatts coming from renewable sources, he noted.

Turkey’s annual natural gas consumption varies between 55 billion cubic meters to 60 billion cubic meters. Nearly 40 percent of the country’s heating and electricity generation is provided by natural gas.

Turkey has three drillships. Since it first began its drilling activities in 2020, ultra-deep water drillship “Fatih” has discovered 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Sakarya gas field. “Kanuni” and “Yavuz,” Turkey’s two other drillships, have been continuing their drilling operations in the Black Sea.

Donmez had previously stated that Turkey would add a fourth drilling ship to its fleet. On Monday, the minister tweeted that the new drilling ship was on its way to Turkey. ■