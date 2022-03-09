S. Africa’s GDP up 4.9 pct in 2021

South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the annual economic growth to 4.9 percent, said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday.

Maluleke said mining, agriculture and manufacturing recorded the highest growth rates of 11.8 percent, 8.3 percent and 6.6 percent respectively. However, the annual increase was primarily led by higher economic activity in finance, personal services and manufacturing which contributed 0.9,0.8 and 0.8 percentage point to the growth respectively.

Maluleke pointed out that despite the growth, the economy was still sitting at a similar level to that of the third quarter of 2017.

In 2020, the economy contracted by 6.4 percent.