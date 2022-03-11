Gazans resort to “Musicotherapy” to reduce psychological stress

For 45 minutes, Julia Ahmed, a young Palestinian woman from Gaza, sits on a sofa, listening to musical chants mixed with the sounds of sea waves, in a bid to get rid of her psychological pressure.

For many years, the 32-year-old mother of a child suffered from various problems, which brought her to a state of depression and rejection of the reality she was living in.

“I went through a failed marriage experience, during which I was subjected to various types of physical and psychological violence from my ex-husband,” she said, adding that she asked for a divorce but was refused by everyone around her.

“Finally, I made it,” she said. After two years of legal process, she got divorced, but her family did not accept her as “a divorced woman,” an identity that didn’t sit well with their customs and traditions.

“My world became dark without hope, optimism, or a desire to survive,” she explained.

Two months ago, Julia went to a psychologist to help her reduce psychological pressure through therapeutic music.

“When I come here, I feel completely cut off from the world. When I hear soft music and the sound of rain, I feel as if I have traveled to Rome or Paris,” she said.

The situation is not much different for Mahmoud Ahmed, who resorted to music therapy after several failed attempts to get rid of the depression he had been suffering from for more than three years.

The 23-year-old young man told Xinhua that “because of the political and economic instability in the Gaza Strip, I has not succeed in achieving any of my dreams after I graduated from the university, which caused me to go into a state of depression.”

“I started hating everything in my life, myself, my family, and my friends,” with a breaking voice, he said.

But that feeling of not holding on to life changed after the young man was involved in a relationship with his fiancee and wanted to marry her.

“At this time, I wondered if she would accept me as I was not qualified to build a family and start a new life,” he recalled.

Therefore, the young man explains, he decided to undergo psychotherapy in general. “When I experienced a music therapy session, I felt great relief and a beautiful feeling of optimism that I had not felt in years.”

Julia and Mahmoud are among the dozens of people receiving music therapy at the Kayan Cultural Center, which was established by psychotherapist Taghreed al-Sakka about two years ago, to help local residents get rid of the psychological pressure they suffer from due to the difficult conditions.

Al-Saqqa, 40, who has a doctorate in psychology, said that music therapy is old in the world, but it is modern in the Gazan society, as it is a health treatment based on interaction with music in order to achieve certain goals in the patient’s health.

“Music therapy is a process during which a music therapist uses music and all of its physical, emotional, mental, social, aesthetic and spiritual aspects to improve the mental and physical condition of the patient, and it is one of the treatments supporting other medical treatments,” she explains.

The residents of the Gaza Strip live in complex political and economic conditions, which have negatively affected the psychological situation of the majority of the local population. According to Yasser Abu Jamea, director of the Gaza Mental Health Program, more than a third of the residents in the Gaza Strip need psychological intervention, the majority of whom are women and children.

Israel has imposed a tight siege on Gaza since Hamas took control of it by force in 2007. In addition, Israel launched several large-scale military operations against the Strip, the last of which lasted 11 days last May, killing more than 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

Israel has imposed a tight siege on Gaza since Hamas took control of it by force in 2007. In addition, Israel launched several large-scale military operations against the Strip, the last of which lasted 11 days last May, killing more than 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.