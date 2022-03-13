Albania introduces set of measures to cope with rising prices

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Saturday a set of measures to cope with the rising prices due to the global energy crisis and the conflict in Ukraine.

Via a video communication on the social media Facebook Rama introduced a social aid package of seven measures aimed to support pensioners and vulnerable groups, private and public sector employees and farmers.

The first measure, which is related to pensions, includes the allocation of 3.6 billion Albanian lek (around 32 million U.S. dollars) to index the upcoming pensions.

The government will compensate 3,000 Albanian lek monthly for all retirees, vulnerable groups and those who benefit from the economic scheme that receive less than the minimum wage

The government will also provide subsidies for Albanian farmers, which will reach 1.4 billion Albanian lek.

To support public transportation in the country, the government will allocate 500 million Albanian lek to pay for the differences in ticket prices, so that the ticket prices for the citizens do not change.

Starting from April, Albania will implement the law which stipulates the zero tax for salaries up to 40,000 Albanian lek, halving the tax for salaries up to 50,000 Albanian lek, and reducing the tax for salaries from 150,000 to 200,000 Albanian lek.

“This law was previously planned to enter into force in June and 360,000 employees across the country will benefit from it,” Rama said.

In addition, starting from April, the minimum wage in the country will increase to 32,000 Albanian lek from the current minimum wage of 30,000 Albanian lek.

The government, according to Rama, will add 20 billion Albanian lek to the financing which goes to the payment of electricity bills for households and small businesses.

The recent increase in the prices of fuel and basket of everyday products has caused nationwide protests for the fourth consecutive day.

On Saturday, thousands of citizens gathered in the capital city Tirana in front of the Prime Minister’s Office to protest against what they called “an unbearable increase in prices.” (1 U.S. dollar = 112.3 Albanian lek) ■