India logs 2,503 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,993,494

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,993,494 on Monday, as 2,503 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 27 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 515,877.

This is after nearly two years when the number of deaths due to the pandemic has fallen to below 50.

There are still 36,168 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,901 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 49th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,441,449 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 4377 were discharged during the past 24 hours in the country. ■