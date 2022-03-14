Saudi-led airstrikes repel Houthi militia’s advances in Yemen’s Marib: gov’t source

Fighter jets of the Saudi-led coalition forces repelled on Sunday advances by the Houthi militia on two fronts in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib, a Yemeni government military source told Xinhua.

The airstrikes targeted the Houthi combatants in the western district of Sirwah and southern district of Al-Jubah, just a few miles away from the government-controlled central city of Marib and adjacent Safer oil fields, according to the source.

“The strikes killed dozens and destroying several of their vehicles, forcing them (Houthis) to retreat,” the source at the frontline said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the coalition said it launched 12 airstrikes on the Houthi militia in Marib in the past 24 hours, destroying eight vehicles and inflicting heavy casualties on the militants, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Houthi media also reported the coalition airstrikes against Houthi fighters in Marib but did not provide details.

The Houthi rebels have recently lost several strategic districts in the oil-rich central-south province of Shabwa and the central province of Marib.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government army of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. ■