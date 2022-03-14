William Hurt: Oscar-winning Gorky Park star dies

Acclaimed actor William Hurt has died at the age of 71.

He won the best actor Oscar in 1986 for playing a prisoner in a Brazilian jail in Kiss of the Spider Woman and was nominated two more times, for Children of a Lesser God and Broadcast News.

He is also widely remembered for playing a Soviet police officer in the 1983 blockbuster ‘Gorky Park’. Hurt’s son Will said: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday.”