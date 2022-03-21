Gas price in Los Angeles inches toward 6 dollars per gallon

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline a gallon in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, rose 1.6 cents Sunday to a record high of 5.982 U.S. dollars, its 26th consecutive increase.

The Orange County average price rose 2.3 cents to a record high of 5.945 dollars, its 29th consecutive increase. It has risen 1.185 dollars during the streak.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Ventura County and San Diego County of Los Angeles in Southern California, the average price of self-serve regular gasoline a gallon rose to 5.946 dollars and 5.912 dollars respectively.

Statewide, in the four counties of Mono, Trinity, Inyo and San Luis Obispo, the average gas price passed 6 dollars on Sunday. In Mono county, notorious for its most expensive gas price in the Golden State, the price has risen to 6.481 dollars, 0.634 dollars higher than the average price in the state.

The larger increases are the result of rebounding crude oil prices caused by a lack of commitment from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise production levels despite requests by the Biden administration, as well as a supply issue stemming from the Torrance PBF refinery having issues restarting a key unit that went offline after a March 6 power outage, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California. ■