Maldives receives more tourists so far this year

Over 359,000 tourists have visited Maldives by March 17 this year, compared to 241,407 arrivals in the same period in 2021, statistics released by the Maldivian Ministry of Tourism over the weekend has shown.

The statistics show that the average daily arrivals are 4,790 and tourists are staying for an average of eight days.

Maldives aims to welcome 1.6 million tourists this year and the number is 1.3 million for 2021.

Local media reported that a decline in arrivals from Russia and Ukraine would have an impact in the tourist numbers, as as direct flights to the Maldives from both countries have halted. ■