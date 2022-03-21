Two world records shattered at World Athletics Indoor Championships

Yulimar Rojas and Armand Duplantis set new world records on the closing day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

In the Serbian capital, Rojas of Venezuela broke the world record in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 15.74 meters, leaving behind Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine (14.74) and Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams (14.62).

Sweden’s Duplantis set a new world record in the men’s pole vault with 6.20 meters, improving the previous record set by himself in the same arena a fortnight ago. He was followed by Brazil’s Thiago Braz (5.95) and Christopher Nilsen of the United States (5.90).

Woo Sang-hyeok from South Korea won the men’s high jump with 2.34 meters, topping Loic Gasch (2.31) of Switzerland and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi (2.31).

Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega triumphed in the men’s 3,000m race in 7 minutes 41.38 seconds, ahead of compatriot Lamecha Girma (7:41.63) and Marc Scott of Britain (7:42.02).

Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta won the women’s long jump with a leap of 7.06 meters, with Nigeria’s Ese Brume (6.85) in second place and Britain’s Lorraine Ugen (6.82) third.

American runner Ajee Wilson took the spoils in the 800m in 1:59.09, finishing ahead of Freweyni Hailu (2:00:54) and Halimah Nakaayi (2:00.66).

Ethiopia’s Samuel Tefera won the men’s 1,500 meters in a time of 3:32.77, ahead of Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:33.02) and Abel Kipsang of Kenya (3:33.36).

Grant Holloway of the U.S. won the men’s 60 meters hurdles in 7.39 seconds, in front of Pascal Martinot-Lagarde of France (7.50) and Holloway’s compatriot Jarret Eaton (7.53).

Belgium won the men’s 4×400 meters relay in 3:06.52, beating Spain and the Netherlands. Jamaica triumphed in the women’s 4×400 meters relay (3:28.40), finishing ahead of the Netherlands and Poland. ■