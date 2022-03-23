One injured, bridge collapses in Taiwan earthquake

One person was injured, and an under-construction bridge as well as walls of several houses collapsed after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan’s meteorological agency, tremors were felt across the island as over 80 quakes rattled eastern Taiwan on Wednesday morning.

In Taitung County, an 88-year-old man in Changbin Township sustained injuries, while a 109-year-old temple in Chenggong Township was damaged in the quake, authorities said, adding that fallen rocks and debris were reported on a number of roads in Changbin and Donghe townships and cracked classrooms and damaged walls were spotted in 18 schools.

A bridge under construction in Yuli Township, Hualien County, walls of several houses and street lamps collapsed during the quake, while fallen rocks were also seen in mountainous roads.

Some 1,203 households in southern Pingtung County had encountered a power outage, said Taiwan Power Company, noting that power supply was fully restored by 5 a.m.