Spain lifts obligation for non-symptomatic COVID-19 patients to isolate

Spain announced on Tuesday that people with COVID-19 will no longer have to remain in quarantine for seven days if they are asymptomatic, or only have mild symptoms.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the country’s Public Health Commission, attended by the Health Ministry and representatives of the country’s 17 Autonomous Communities. It will come into effect on March 28.

As of that date, diagnostic tests will also cease to be obligatory for all possible COVID-19 cases. They will only be required for vulnerable people (those over 60 years old, pregnant women or those with immune deficiency issues), or those working in vulnerable environments such as health and social care.

For cases presenting only light symptoms, the Health Ministry recommends continued use of face masks and social distancing. ■