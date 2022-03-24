Death toll from Somalia attacks rises to 48

The death toll from Wednesday’s suicide attacks in the central Somali town of Beledweyne rose to 48 while 108 others were wounded, a senior regional official said on Thursday.

President of Somalia’s Hirshabelle State Ali Gulawe Hussein said the toll could still rise since several people who were wounded during the Wednesday night attack are in serious conditions.

“We have lost lives and many properties in the disastrous attacks on Wednesday evening, 48 people were killed and some 108 others injured in the twin terrorist attacks. We wish the injured quick recovery and we will take those with serious wounds for specialized treatment abroad,” Hussein said in a statement issued in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region.

He called on the police to reinforce the security Lamagalaay military base where the elections for the Lower House are taking place, about 300 kilometers north of the Somalia capital, Mogadishu.

“Al-Shabab militant group is the enemy of the Somali people and they targeted prominent people in the community,” Hussein said and called for the security forces to conduct thorough investigation into the matter.

Among those killed in the attack include outspoken female lawmaker Amina Mohamed, who was killed as she approached a polling station in the town.

The lawmaker, a vocal government critic, was in the town to campaign for her re-election in a vote which was due later this week.

Former Minister of Education, Abdirahman Dahir Osman was also wounded in the attack.

Al-Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted government officials in Beledweyne town who were taking part in the elections.

The Beledweyene attack came a few hours after Somali security forces killed two terrorists in a foiled attack on a Halane military base in Mogadishu. ■