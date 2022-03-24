India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 43,014,687

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,014,687 on Thursday, as 1,938 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

In the meantime, 67 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 516,672.

There are still 22,427 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 660 active cases during the past 24 hours.

So far 42,475,588 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,531 were discharged during the past 24 hours. ■