NATO approves deployment of four new battle groups

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) approved on Thursday the deployment of four new battle groups in the eastern part of the alliance, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, declared Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s secretary general during a press briefing.

In total, there will now be eight NATO battle groups deployed along the eastern flank of the alliance, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

The organization’s heads of states were called for an extraordinary meeting to discuss further support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg said that the alliance’s top military commander has activated NATO’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense elements and allies are deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defenses. ■