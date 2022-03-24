Pellegrino steps down as Velez boss

Former Barcelona and Liverpool defender Mauricio Pellegrino has stepped down as manager of Velez Sarsfield following a poor start to the 2022 Argentine top-flight season, the Buenos Aires club said on Wednesday.

The announcement came less than two days after a 1-0 loss away to Argentinos Juniors, a result that left Velez last in the Primera Division’s Group B with one win from seven matches.

“On a sad morning, [Pellegrino] oversaw his last training session today,” read a statement on Velez’s official website. “The club expresses its heartfelt gratitude to a man who brought almost two years of professionalism, respect and a sense of belonging.”

Pellegrino, who spent a decade at Velez as a player in the 1990s, guided the club to 37 wins, 21 draws and 20 defeats after taking charge in April 2020.

The 10-time Argentine top-flight champions finished fifth in the 36-team second stage of Primera Division last year. ■