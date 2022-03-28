Egyptian, Japanese FMs discuss bilateral ties, climate issues

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday held a video conference with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two top diplomats discussed ways to continue pushing forward the bilateral relations, especially in the fields of culture, investment and trade, it said.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as climate issues, it added.

Shoukry informed his Japanese counterpart the ongoing preparations for the upcoming the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27), which will be held in Egypt in November 2022. ■