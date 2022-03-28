El Salvador declares state of emergency over wave of homicides

El Salvador declared on Sunday a state of emergency valid for 30 days due to a wave of homicides, as police said 62 murders were recorded on Saturday, the highest number reported in a single day.

The state of emergency suspends certain personal rights for Salvadorans such as the freedom of association, the inviolability of mail and telecommunications, while religious services, sporting events, businesses and educational programs continue to operate normally, President Nayib Bukele said on social media.

Bukele had called an emergency session of the Legislative Assembly on Sunday to approve his request to establish the state of emergency.

Of the 84 deputies that make up the Legislative Assembly, 67 from five political parties, including “strong opponents,” voted in favor, the president said. ■