India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 43,020,723

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,020,723 on Monday with 1,270 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

A further 31 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the coronavirus death toll to 521,035.

There are currently 15,859 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, a decrease of 328 during the past 24 hours. This marked the 62nd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in India.

So far 42,483,829 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals in the country, including 1,567 recorded during the past 24 hours. ■