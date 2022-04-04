1 policeman killed, 5 wounded in Philippine ambush

Leftist rebels ambushed a team of government forces in Northern Samar province in the central Philippines before dawn on Monday, killing a police officer and wounding five other people, including two soldiers.

The national police said the team was heading for a village when the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels attacked them using an improvised explosive device (IED).

Monday’s attack is the second of its kind in the province so far this year. The rebels also detonated an IED last month injuring a soldier.

The NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969. They concentrate their attacks in rural areas and small-scale skirmishes with the military.

The NPA strength is currently estimated at 3,000 personnel, significantly lower than its peak in the 1980s. ■