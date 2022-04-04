Ecuador: At least 12 inmates killed

At least 12 inmates were killed and 10 others injured in a violent riot that occurred early Sunday morning in a prison in southern Ecuador, according to a preliminary report by prison authorities.

The riot took place in the city of Cuenca in a facility known as the Turi prison, one of the largest correctional complexes in the country.

In response to the riot, the government sent more than 800 members of the National Police and the Armed Forces to restore order.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said at a press conference that so far, “12 victims have been identified.”

“The motivation (of the riot) is because there is an organization that wants to have absolute power in the center and there are some cells that have rebelled against them,” Carrillo said.

Authorities indicated that during the disturbances, 90 prisoners were evacuated, including 10 who had been injured.

“Unfortunately, prisons have for a long time become a permanent threat, but today the will exists and we are going to take the necessary actions,” said Carrillo, adding that measures were being taken to prevent potential riots in other prisons in the country.

Violence has become more prevalent in Ecuador’s prisons in recent years due to clashes between rival gangs fighting for control, with the deadliest riot occurring in September 2021 when 116 prisoners were killed and 80 others injured. ■