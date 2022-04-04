Israel sees fivefold rise in electric cars in 2021: annual report

The number of electric cars in Israel increased by about 400 percent in 2021, said an annual report released by the state’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The number of electric cars in Israel at the end of 2021 was 13,939, compared to 2,783 at the end of 2020, according to the report.

The total number of electric vehicles in Israel, including trucks, buses and motorcycles, was 16,251 at the end of last year, an annual increase of nearly 362 percent compared to 4,491 at the end of 2020.

The report also showed a 34-percent rise in the number of hybrid vehicles in Israel, from 223,666 at the end of 2020 to 299,644 at the end of 2021, accounting for 7.8 percent of all motor vehicles in the state, after a six percent figure in 2020. ■