Greece declares 12 Russian diplomats unwelcome

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced that 12 members of the Russian diplomatic and consular missions in Greece have been declared as personae non gratae.

The decision was made in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian ambassador had been earlier notified of the decision.

The statement didn’t reveal any specific time schedule about the diplomats’ departure. ■