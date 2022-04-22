Dutch consumer confidence drops to lowest level

Dutch consumers have never been more pessimistic about the economy than in April 2022 amid uncertain economic circumstances and rising inflation, the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced on Thursday.

According to the CBS, consumer confidence in the Netherlands in April stands at -48, down from -39 in March this year. The previous low was reached in March 2013 during the Eurozone crisis.

Consumers are more negative about the economic situation, both over the past 12 months and for the next 12 months. In addition, the willingness to buy also reached an all-time low.

Never before have consumers found the time so unfavorable for making major purchases as April 2022, it said.

The CBS has been measuring consumer confidence since April 1986. ■