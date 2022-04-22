Libyan oilfields, ports closure slashes production by more than half

The recent closures of oilfields and ports in Libya have slashed the daily oil production by more than half, which undermines the local economy amid the global rise in oil prices, according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Two major oil ports and six oilfields, one of which produces a quarter of the country’s daily oil, were closed after protesters stormed the facilities and shut down the oil production, according to recent statements from the NOC.

NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla on Monday stressed the importance of neutralizing the oil sector away from political conflict, calling for immediate reopening of all suspended oilfields and ports.

He also warned that the closures would damage the oil facilities and deprive the country of much-needed funds.

Libya used to produce 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day, according to official statistics issued in March.

Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah on Wednesday described the closure of the oilfields and ports as a “criminal act,” calling the Attorney General to immediately start an investigation into “those behind the closure of vital facilities.”

“Behind this criminal act is the same political class that seeks to extend and thwart the elections, by enabling a new transitional authority. When they failed to do so, they stopped oil exports,” Dbeibah said, referring to the recent appointment of a new government by the House of Representatives, or the parliament.

The prime minister also said that the closures would lead to the depreciation of the local currency against foreign currencies, causing an increase in the prices of goods and services.

Protesters stormed the oil facilities and staged a sit-in, claiming that they would not allow a reopening until the newly-appointed government assumes office officially.

Dbeibah has rejected the legitimacy of the March 1 vote and said he will only transfer power to an elected government.

Libyan economist Musin al-Dreja believes that freezing oil revenues is a better choice than closing oil facilities and stopping oil exports.

“Selling oil and keeping the money in the account of the National Oil Corporation is a better choice than shutting down oil production,” al-Dreja posted on his Facebook page.

Oil and gas constitute a major source of Libya’s revenue. However, the sector has suffered over the past years from armed conflict and closures of oilfields and ports.

Sulaiman Shahumi, the founder of the Libyan stock market, disagrees with the suspension of oil production and the closure of oilfields and ports.

“Certainly, the suspension of oil production and exports means a comprehensive stumble and will inevitably reflect in prices. It will result in technical complications in the energy sector, which is the only hope for restoring economic stability to the country,” Shahumi told Xinhua.

Shahumi also rejects the idea of freezing oil revenues, as this would hit the funds of the National Oil Corporation.

According to official statistics, Libya has lost more than 100 billion U.S. dollars since 2013 due to repeated closures of oilfields and ports. ■