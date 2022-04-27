Afghanistan: Two hurt in blast

At least two people sustained injuries in a blast that rocked Rustaqabad area of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz city on Wednesday, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness who declined to be named said the blast took place at around 10:00 a.m. local time, injuring two civilians including moneychanger Fida Mohammad.

Police have yet to make comment.

The northern Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital has earlier experienced two deadly blasts over the past couple of months, and the latest deadly explosion targeted a mosque in Imam Sahib district on Friday, leaving scores dead and injured. ■