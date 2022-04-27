Burma: Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 more years in prison after convicted of corruption

Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to five more years of imprisonment on Wednesday after being found guilty of corruption, according to the State Administration Council (SAC)’s Information Team.

She was convicted of accepting gold bars and cash payment from former Yangon region chief minister Phyo Min Thein, the Information Team’s leader Zaw Min Tun told Xinhua.

The case against Aung San Suu Kyi under Section 55 of Anti-Corruption Law was prosecuted by an official from the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Aung San Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years of imprisonment in other cases in two separate verdicts, including illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions and sedition. ■