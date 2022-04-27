Lebanon calls on Germany for food security help

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Amin Salam on Tuesday called on Germany to provide necessary support for Lebanon to ensure the country’s food security, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Salam made the remarks at a luncheon hosted by the German embassy to Lebanon in Beirut, which was also attended by visiting German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze.

Schulze said Germany is committed to providing continuous support for Lebanon, especially in light of the country’s current difficult situation, and will work with its European partners to meet Lebanon’s needs to ensure food security.

The two officials also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of commerce, industry and investment.

Salam also briefed Schulze on Lebanon’s economic policies in support of the private sector, as well as legislations aimed at attracting foreign investment. ■