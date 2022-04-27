Police in Indonesia smash crystal meth ring

Indonesian police have busted the smuggling of 47 kg crystal methamphetamine at the Bengkalis waters in Riau Islands province and arrested four suspects, the national police’s anti-narcotics division said Wednesday.

The division’s chief Krisno Siregar said three crew members and one captain of a speedboat were throwing four backpacks of the illicit drugs into the sea when police officers arrested them on April 12.

“They tried to avoid the officers who were on patrol. The four bags contained 47 kg crystal methamphetamine,” Siregar said.

According to the suspects, they took the crystal methamphetamine from a fugitive on Malaysia’s Parit Penyengat beach to be circulated by another fugitive in Pekanbaru city, Riau province, Siregar said.

The suspects allegedly violated the Narcotics Law and would face a maximum punishment of death penalty and a maximum fine of 10 billion rupiahs. ■