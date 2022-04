U.S. private space company SpaceX on Wednesday launched four more astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, which consists of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule, lifted off with its crew at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. ■