Consumer confidence in Finland drops to lowest level in April: statistics

Finnish consumer confidence dropped in April, with concerns over inflation stronger than ever before, said Statistics Finland on Wednesday.

Compared with last year, all estimates were gloomier. The consumer confidence indicator (CCI) stood at -11.7 in April, having been at -10.5 in March and 0.5 in February. Last year in April, the CCI was 3.8, while the long-term average for the CCI since 1995 is -1.7.

Consumer confidence was weaker only in April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, and at the end of 2008 in the wake of the international banking crisis, according to Statistics Finland.

The data are based on Statistics Finland’s consumer confidence survey, to which 1,009 people resident in Finland responded between April 1 to 18. ■