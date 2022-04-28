German automobile club calls on drivers to save fuel

The General German Automobile Club (ADAC) on Wednesday called on its more than 21 million members to “behave more consciously and more fuel-efficiently.”

“The effect will be clearly visible,” said ADAC president Christian Reinicke and traffic president Gerhard Hillebrand in an open letter, calling on drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys by car.

Other ways to reduce fuel consumption include limiting the average driving speed, as well as anticipatory and consistent driving. These methods could help motorists in Germany to reduce fuel consumption by up to 20 percent, ADAC said.

Those with access to public transport should use it wherever possible, the Club added.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), fuel prices at German gas stations in March rose more sharply than ever before – even higher than during the two oil crises and the financial market crisis.

Prices of premium gasoline in Germany rose on average by 41.9 percent year-on-year, while the price of diesel skyrocketed by 62.6 percent, according to Destatis. ■