Germany steps up support for citizens to cushion rising energy prices

The German government on Wednesday adopted an extensive package of relief measures worth 30 billion euros (31.8 billion U.S. dollars) and including a one-time energy price allowance of 300 euros for employees to cushion rising energy prices.

“Prices are rising and placing a heavy burden on citizens,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter on Wednesday. The measures aim to support people in need — families, low-income earners and commuters — providing them with “tangible relief.”

The tax on fuel for vehicles is to be temporarily reduced by 14 euro cents per liter for diesel and 30 euro cents for gasoline. To make local public transport more affordable, a special 90-day ticket will be made available between June and August, costing nine euros per month.

In an earlier relief package worth 15 billion euros, the German government increased the basic tax-free allowance and the mileage allowances for long-distance commuters.

The two relief packages and other expenditures on supporting Ukrainian refugees and providing economic aid to companies would bring Germany’s net debt in 2022 to 138.9 billion euros. The draft budget still has to be approved by the Bundestag, the German federal Parliament. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollars) ■