Ancient bronze earring unearthed in Israel

Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient earring and a fork dated to about 1,500 years ago, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (NPA) has said.

The artifacts, both made of bronze, were found in the Korazim National Park in northeastern Israel, about 4 km north of the Sea of Galilee, according to the NPA.

Unlike iron knives which are commonly found, the discovery of a fork is very rare, said the archaeologists.

The earring with pendants was probably inlaid with a small glass marble, the researchers said.

The archaeologists noted that the two unique finds indicate the high living standard of the ancient village residents.

The Korazim National Park preserves the remains of a Jewish village that existed between the first and eighth centuries, including the remains of a synagogue.

Primordial landscapes, a view of the Sea of Galilee, and a site mentioned in the New Testament attract Christian pilgrims to the park.

Pottery, glass vessels, and livestock bones were also found in the excavations. ■