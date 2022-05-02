Greek,Turkish Cypriot trade unionists jointly celebrate Labor Day in split capital

Greek and Turkish Cypriot trade unionists joined forces on Sunday in celebrating Labor Day for the first time after two years of coronavirus pandemic.

Members of trade unions from the two estranged communities of Cyprus gathered on a football field in the buffer zone separating the Greek and Turkish sectors of the split capital Nicosia to hear Labor Day speeches.

They later marched some distance along the medieval Venetian Wall around old Nicosia and through central streets in the Turkish Cypriot sector of the capital.

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot trade unionists approved a joint declaration, expressing support for a solution to the Cyprus problem in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.