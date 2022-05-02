Israel allocates 18 mln USD to promote innovation in tomato, cucumber growing

Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Sunday announced support for farmers in upgrading and setting up tomato and cucumber greenhouses based on innovative technologies.

The support, at a total of 60 million shekels (18 million U.S. dollars), is “for saving the Israeli salad, and meeting demand,” according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The goal is to introduce technologies to Israeli crops in order to improve quantity and quality, increase productivity and farmer profits and ensure public food security, it added. ■