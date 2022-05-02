Israel launches national innovation community to promote cybersecurity sector

Israel on Sunday launched a national innovation community to promote the country’s cybersecurity technology sector.

The community, named Cyber7, was launched by the country’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Israel National Cyber Directorate and the Israel Innovation Authority, according to a statement released by the ministry.

It will be operated by the non-profit organization Tech7, the tech and startup community of the city of Beer Sheva and the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Cyber7 community aims to connect components of the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem, promote innovation, startups and solutions in cybersecurity and initiate seminars, hackathons and professional meetups, the statement said.

It will thus serve as an arena for cooperation between Israel’s public sector, defense system, academia, startups, and well-established companies from Israel and worldwide, the statement added.

The new community will help implement cybersecurity innovation in the government bodies and the defense system, and will launch pilot programs that will connect cybersecurity companies to organizations in the Israeli economy, it noted.

The statement added that the pilot phase of the project, the community has already created more than 50 connections between Israeli cybersecurity companies and customers in Israel and abroad. ■