Eirewave, new pop rock radio station launching in the UK, Ad free!

Eirewave is a radio station dedicated solely to streaming pop rock from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland from its studios in Belfast.

It aims to share the joys of music that Olivier Mauxion first experienced in Paris by retaining a unique loyalty to its music and listeners, streaming for free with no pesky advert breaks.

Picture the scene: it’s 1992 and the crowd is going wild in Paris as Bono and his bandmates take to the stage. U2, the Irish rock band that skyrocketed to international success, are performing their ZOO TV Tour. Olivier Mauxion, founder of Eirewave, is in the audience.

For Olivier, the show was a performance of sheer delight, opening with “Zoo Station” and closing with “Love is Blindness”. But it wasn’t just a performance, it was a spectacle, a piece of art that went beyond pure melody. Inspired by this experience, Olivier attended Genesis’ We Can’t Dance tour in July, and Rory Gallagher’s performance in December. It was a seminal year for Olivier.

He discovered the joys of British and Irish pop rock, and music became fresh, exciting, and inspiring. 18 years later, with pop rock still music to his ears, Olivier left France and dropped his luggage in Ireland, immersing himself in the vibrant culture that had produced some of his favourite musicians.

Olivier is a British and Irish pop rock enthusiast. From Snow Patrol and Sam Fender to Coldplay and Keane, you name it, he’s listening to it.

He’s also a radio fanatic, a former presenter of a national rock radio station in France and a global radio program consultant with 25 years of experience under his belt. But even this music aficionado struggled to find a service that streamed his favourite tunes in a format that would work for him and the millions of other fans around the globe.

Yet rather than accept defeat and settle for a subpar listening experience, Olivier took on this musical lack as a new adventure. With the help of his friends, radio consultants, sound engineers and imaging producers from across the world, Olivier created Eirewave.

Eirewave brings the heart and soul of British and Irish culture to ears all around the world. Diverse as they may be, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are united in producing some of the best Pop Rock talent in the world – talent which Eirewave has made it their mission to share.

Music has become a lonely enjoyment, subject to private playlists and close minded tastes. But British and Irish music is about community, it is the soundtrack of the pub and the buzz of the busker’s growing crowd.

Eirewave honours the unity that brings music to life, broadcasting non-stop tunes that its listeners can enjoy together. When you tune into Eirewave, you become part of the crowd at your favourite band’s gig, joining a group of listeners enjoying the same tune at the same time. You could be miles apart, but you’ll join a community of Pop Rock fans, all tapping your feet to the same track.

Eirewave is determined to reach even more ears, with plans to broadcast on DAB in Glasgow from June 2022, Belfast from Q3 2022, and new frequencies planned in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff the following year. Eirewave are also working hard to get a free slot in London, despite the notorious difficulty to do so!

Speaking about the launch of Eirewave on terrestrial frequencies, Mauxion said:

“To compete in radio’s crowded marketplace, Eirewave had to propose a unique format, providing an alternative to the offerings of mainstream radio. Eirewave delivers music to its listeners by both broadcast and the internet, with the two technologies complementing each other.

“In an effort to compete with other musical platforms such as Spotify, Eirewave has been made an Ad-Free station. The traditional economic model for radio that broadcasts 15 minutes of adverts per hour has become outdated and unattractive in light of advert free platforms. Eirewave has new ideas to monetize radio in ways that do not jeopardise the listening experience.”

Jack McCarthy, from the station’s programming team, said: “The main target market is very socially active and attends a lot of musical gigs, concerts, and events. Eirewave keeps them constantly up-to-date on contemporary pop-rock music developments and events both on the airwaves and online. We strive to have a visible impact on the British music business industry by introducing new British & Irish artists, highlighting existing artists and promoting both to our listeners.”