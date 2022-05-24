Lebanon’s public transportation facilities need unconditional support: minister

Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamieh on Monday called for unconditional support to help Lebanon restore its public transportation facilities.

“Our goal is to activate our public transportation facilities; we call on all countries to assist Lebanon in this regard without imposing any conditions or restrictions,” the Elnashra news website quoted Hamieh as saying during a celebration marking the arrival of 50 buses donated by France at the Beirut port.

According to the official, one-third of the buses will operate in Beirut, while the rest will be used to carry passengers between Beirut and Bekaa.

The donation is part of a larger plan to improve Lebanon’s transportation sector. According to the plan, Lebanese authorities will also create a fund to subsidize passengers by collecting donations from other countries. ■