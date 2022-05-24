Turkey logs 2.57 million foreign arrivals in April

The foreign arrivals in Turkey surged by 225.6 percent year-on-year to 2.57 million in April, the official figures showed on Monday, as the country is trying to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The number of foreign visitors hosted in the January-April period this year increased by 172.51 percent to 7.47 million compared to the same period last year, according to the figures from the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In April, the highest number of foreign visitors was from Germany, with 395,372 people, followed by Bulgaria and Britain, with 270,997 and 225,296 people respectively.

Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city and a major tourist destination, attracted 37.9 percent of all international visitors, while 25.7 percent of them visited the southern Antalya province.

Turkey is rebounding in its crucial tourism sector as arrivals continue to gain pace, but the figures still fall behind the pre-pandemic level of April 2019, when it attracted 3.3 million foreign tourists, according to the official data.

Turkey’s tourism revenue shrank by 70 percent in 2020 after garnering a record high of 34.5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue in the previous year.

Turkey attracted a total of 30 million foreign tourists and achieved 24.5 billion dollars in revenue in 2021. ■