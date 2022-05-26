Syria accuses Turkey of “aggressive and colonial act.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed the Turkish plan to create a safe zone in northern Syria as an “aggressive and colonial act.”

The ministry said in a statement that the Turkish side aims to create an “explosive hotspot” inside Syria and continue to “arm and operate terrorist groups to use them against the Syrian people,” according to the state news agency SANA.

It pointed out that the practices of the Turkish forces on Syrian soil are “illegitimate and null,” adding that such acts are “tantamount to war crimes.”

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was planning to launch a new military operation in Syria in an effort to link up two areas already under Turkish control in the northern region near the Turkish border.

He said the aim is to create a 30-km safe zone along the Turkish border with Syria. ■