Malta detects first case of monkeypox

Malta has detected the first case of monkeypox, health authorities announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said a 38-year-old male Maltese resident, who recently traveled back from a country where monkeypox has been detected, is the first local case.

It said that although the man was experiencing light symptoms, he was ordered to isolate himself at home.

His condition was not serious enough to require medical attention as yet, the ministry added.

Monkeypox is a relatively rare disease. Its symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, fatigue, chills and swollen lymph nodes. ■