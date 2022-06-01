Japanese court orders nuclear power plant to remain offline in rare ruling

A court in Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant to remain offline in a rare ruling, citing safety concerns in line with the plaintiffs’ petition.

The Sapporo District Court ruled that Hokkaido Electric Power Co. should not resume operation of all three reactors at its Tomari nuclear plant, despite the plant operator Hokkaido Electric Power’s push to restart the plant’s reactors.

Around 1,200 local residents and their supporters have demanded since the suit was first filed in November 2011 that the utility firm should not resume operation of all three reactors at its Tomari nuclear plant.

The plaintiffs have also demanded that the reactors be decommissioned, although it was rejected by the court on Tuesday.

According to the suit, there are a number of active faults around the plant and on its premises, and whether existing anti-tsunami measures are sufficient has been brought into question by the plaintiffs.

They have claimed the plant’s disaster prevention measures do not take into account tremors that could be caused by a massive earthquake, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The plaintiffs also believed that the breakwater currently in place is not effective against tsunamis, said NHK.

All three reactors at the plant have been offline for regular inspections since May 2012 following the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster, which crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

According to local accounts, the court said the power company has not provided evidence of the safety of spent nuclear fuel stored at the plant and the plant does not have adequate protection against a tsunami.

The accounts said that in the case of a plant accident, 44 of the plaintiffs who live within a 30-km radius would have their human rights hindered.

Hokkaido Electric Power, for its part, said it refuted the court’s ruling and will “promptly” file an appeal.

Tuesday’s ruling is only the third of its kind suspending the restart of a nuclear plant. ■