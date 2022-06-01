Turkey summons French, German envoys over Kurdish demonstrations

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that his ministry has summoned France’s Ambassador Herve Magro and Germany’s Ambassador Jurgen Schulz over the demonstrations of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) staged in the two European countries.

“We summoned both ambassadors yesterday, displayed our reaction and warned them harshly. Our missions also held contacts in those countries,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview with the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

“We also said that it should not be repeated. They have been formally given a protest note as well,” he said.

The minister’s remarks came amid his comments on the issue of why Turkey objected to the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland.

The two Nordic countries formally applied to join NATO following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in February. NATO allies, except for Turkey, have welcomed the Nordics’ appeal. Accession of new member states requires consensus among existing NATO members.

Ankara, however, objected to their entry into the alliance, citing the Swedish and Finnish “support” to the PKK and other anti-Turkey “terrorist” groups.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■