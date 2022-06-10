Multiple drugs arrests by Bases Police in Cyprus

The Sovereign Base Area Police has vowed to continue its no-tolerance stance on drugs after revealing 31 arrests have been made in the Dhekelia area since March.

The cases included nine people arrested for possession with the intent to supply, found with large amounts of cash and 16 for driving under the influence of drugs. The remaining offences were possession.

Deputy Divisional Commander in Dhekelia, Superintendent Andreas Pitsillides, revealed the drugs discovered were a mixture of “cannabis, cocaine and crystal”.

The largest haul seized was half a kilo of the Class-B drug, cannabis, which police experts say has a street value of approximately €10,000.

Speaking this week as he awaits confirmation of court dates and pointing to an upturn in drugs arrests, Superintendent Pitsillides explained: “As we approach the summer season, we are seeing an increase in the use of drugs and its supply.

“As a police force, we take this extremely seriously as drug abuse destroys lives. We work very closely with our colleagues in the Cyprus Drug Squad to tackle this problem and those found undertaking this criminal activity will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law in court.”

The arrests were made in the villages of Pyla, Xylophagou, Ormidhia, Xylotymbou and Achna.