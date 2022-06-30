Peru midfielder Flores joins Mexico’s Atlas

Peru international playmaker Edison Flores has joined Atlas FC after parting with DC United.

The 28-year-old, who had been tied to the Major League Soccer outfit until December 2024, will be available for the Guadalajara club’s Liga MX Apertura campaign starting next month. Atlas did not immediately disclose the length of the contract.

“I’m delighted to join a club that has won the past two league titles,” Flores said. “I always leave everything on the pitch for the team I represent and Atlas will be no exception.”

Flores, who has been capped 63 times for Peru’s national side, made 42 appearances for DC United after joining the club from Mexican rivals Morelia in 2020.

Atlas will begin the Liga MX Apertura season with an away clash against Club America on July 2. ■