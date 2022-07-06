Israel recorded 26 new monkeypox cases in the past week, raising the nationwide caseload to 55 since the country detected its first case in May, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Health Ministry announced it would buy more third-generation monkeypox vaccines, which have fewer side effects than the previous ones.

The ministry advised citizens to see a doctor if they developed a fever, blistering rash, or were in close contact with someone suspected of being infected with the virus.

Monkeypox is common in wild animals like rodents and primates, and humans can also get infected with the virus.

Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

The rash eventually forms a scab, which later falls off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious. ■